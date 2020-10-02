Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €39.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.07 ($53.02).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €42.45 ($49.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.