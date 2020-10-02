Credit Suisse Group Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to “Outperform”

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BBL stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BHP Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,644,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 4,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 487,265 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

