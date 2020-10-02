Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a d- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crexendo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,072,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

