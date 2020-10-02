Critical Comparison: LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Intelligent Systems (NASDAQ:INS)

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of LogMeIn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Intelligent Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of LogMeIn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Intelligent Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LogMeIn and Intelligent Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn 1 6 1 0 2.00 Intelligent Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

LogMeIn currently has a consensus price target of $80.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Given LogMeIn’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LogMeIn is more favorable than Intelligent Systems.

Profitability

This table compares LogMeIn and Intelligent Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn 0.67% 8.08% 5.75% Intelligent Systems 28.06% 26.81% 21.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogMeIn and Intelligent Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn $1.26 billion 3.35 -$14.56 million $4.06 21.19 Intelligent Systems $34.30 million 11.46 $10.97 million N/A N/A

Intelligent Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogMeIn.

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Systems has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Systems beats LogMeIn on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

