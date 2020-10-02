Critical Survey: Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) versus Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners -107.88% -20.67% -6.38% Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $263.93 million 0.56 -$24.46 million N/A N/A Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -2.86

Natural Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Resource Partners and Contura Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Resource Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Contura Energy.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.