Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,271.10

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,271.10 and traded as high as $6,304.00. Croda International shares last traded at $6,250.00, with a volume of 241,817 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.14).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,045.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,271.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.