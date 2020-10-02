CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.