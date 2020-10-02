DA Davidson Comments on Clorox Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $211.65 on Thursday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

