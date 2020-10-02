Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.78. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 15,289 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO C Ray Tobias sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,055.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

