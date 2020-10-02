Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $268.04

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $268.04 and traded as high as $305.65. Dialight shares last traded at $305.65, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dialight from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Dialight (LON:DIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX (9.50) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dialight Plc will post 5524.9999296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

