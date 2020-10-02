Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Docebo Inc (TSE:DCBO) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.84 and last traded at C$50.05. Approximately 36,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 target price on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -139.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

