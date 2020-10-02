Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 116,900 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Document Security Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million.

In other news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc bought 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 41,039,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,161 over the last ninety days.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

