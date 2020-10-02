Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Domtar worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of UFS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 1.90. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

