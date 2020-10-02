Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) vs. Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Financial Contrast

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Altabancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Altabancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 22.92% 10.52% 1.13% Altabancorp 32.61% 13.06% 1.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Altabancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 1.99 $9.76 million N/A N/A Altabancorp $134.23 million 2.89 $44.32 million $2.33 8.85

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and Altabancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Altabancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altabancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

