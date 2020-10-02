Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 66,000 shares trading hands.

Earth Search Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Search Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Search Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.