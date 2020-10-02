Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Short Interest Update

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B opened at $12.68 on Friday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKO.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

