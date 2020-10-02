Emily Yang Sells 4,354 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $238,337.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,150.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $68,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08.

On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07.

DIOD stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Diodes by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

