Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.33. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 418,711 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $287.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.15.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.