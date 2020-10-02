Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 715,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 270,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 230,662 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

