Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 22,501 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

