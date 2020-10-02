Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,571 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.91 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

