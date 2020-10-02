Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $106,000 in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CARE opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.