Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $116,000 Investment in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

