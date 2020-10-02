Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

