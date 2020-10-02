Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 807,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,808,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 827,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

SILV opened at $8.66 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.