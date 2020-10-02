Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 4,335.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,230,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,279,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Element Solutions by 125.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Element Solutions by 2,185.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,846 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of ESI opened at $10.60 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

