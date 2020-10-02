Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,709 Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Veru were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Leap Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Veru by 38.5% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

VERU stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Veru Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.