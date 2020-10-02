Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $113,000 Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,323 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,099,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE BVN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.