Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

TWI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Titan International Inc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.