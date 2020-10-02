Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,887 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth $3,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $4,252,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,336 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

