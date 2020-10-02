Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

AIT stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 212,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

