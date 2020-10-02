ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $14.55. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 3,753 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.87% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

