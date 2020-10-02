Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $611.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.51 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $171,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.