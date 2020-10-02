F.N.B. Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.