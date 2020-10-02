Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $397.10

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.10 and traded as low as $388.67. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares last traded at $392.37, with a volume of 44,629 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$580.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$397.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$403.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$21.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$26.05 by C($4.89). The company had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 46.3824666 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.