Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $6.89. Fairfax India shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 25,567 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58.

Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.