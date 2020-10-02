Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.50. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 323,390 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

