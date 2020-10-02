Financial Comparison: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) versus WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (NYSE:WWNTY)

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTZ Brands and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 45.00 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.88 billion 3.22 $523.66 million $2.10 17.79

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UTZ Brands and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

UTZ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given UTZ Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTZ Brands beats WANT WANT CHINA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

