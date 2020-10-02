Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.12

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $20.77. Finning International shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 282,626 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.12.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

