First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.68

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $9.89. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4,416,908 shares.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 211.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 102,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3,120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 249,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

