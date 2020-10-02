First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA opened at $7.55 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 1.80%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

