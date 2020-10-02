Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.17. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 72,756 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1,813.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

