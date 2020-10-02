Fmr LLC Acquires 43,978 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.56% of Solaredge Technologies worth $526,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $248.87 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,349 shares of company stock worth $26,043,113. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.