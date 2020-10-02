Fmr LLC Buys 2,730,873 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.47% of Enphase Energy worth $507,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $89.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.