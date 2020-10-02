Fmr LLC Buys 3,014,020 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.90% of Huntington Bancshares worth $450,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

