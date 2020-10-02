Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,488,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905,349 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.01% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $465,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of BJ opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,037 shares of company stock worth $17,020,372. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

