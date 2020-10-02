Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 131,970 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.55% of Deckers Outdoor worth $525,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

DECK opened at $235.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $238.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,532 shares of company stock worth $7,368,805 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

