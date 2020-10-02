Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.47% of SBA Communications worth $491,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 114,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 56,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock opened at $315.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,969.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

