Fmr LLC Has $428.58 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,307 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $428,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,785,596 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $555.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.84. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.