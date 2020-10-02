Fmr LLC Has $428.84 Million Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Fmr LLC raised its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.45% of AES worth $428,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

NYSE AES opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

